Cyn Santana Underwent A Second Breast Reduction During The Pandemic

It’s been three years since we watched Cyn Santana’s pregnancy journey on Love & Hip Hop. Shortly after the birth of her son Lexington, her relationship with her baby’s father — rapper and podcast host Joe Budden deteriorated. And we watched Cyn slowly attempt to put her life back together after suffering postpartum depression, which she also showcased on the reality TV franchise.

Our sister site MadameNoire caught up with Cyn to chat about the upcoming Love and Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked specials where she also opened up about her weight loss journey and undergoing a second breast reduction during the pandemic.

According to Cyn, she gained 42 pounds after welcoming her son into the world, particularly in the breast and back area. The reality TV star and aspiring music artist said it became “uncomfortable” to do basic things like hold her son.

“When I went to sleep at night I was uncomfortable. Getting dressed was very uncomfortable. Carrying my child with my big breasts was uncomfortable,” she explained.

Since undergoing the surgery, she’s worked to change her diet to avoid ever having surgery again. She cut out sugar, juice and soda and only drinks water (and a “little bit of D’usse” sometimes).

“I have to make sure I watch what I eat because you eat, fat is fat, you gain weight. It’s possible I could be right back where I started. So I’m just really careful about what I eat. I do my detoxes,” she added. She called it one of the “best decisions she’s ever made.”

The Savage X Fenty ambassador recently released a new EP Redirected Energy and celebrated her 28th birthday in October showing off her weight loss in a sparkly nude SewsItAll jumpsuit. As for her and Joe Budden’s relationship, they effectively coparent.

Read Cyn’s full interview with MN, here.

Catch Love & Hip Hop: Secrets Unlocked, a four-part special, will premiere Monday, January 4 at 8:00pm ET/PT on VH1.

RELATED STORIES:

Cyn Santana Has To Let Go Of Both Her Exes For The Sake Of Her Sanity

Wendy Williams Shows Off 25-Pound Weight Loss

Cyn Santana Underwent A Second Breast Reduction During The Pandemic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: