Meagan Good Talks Pushing Her Body To The Limit In New Film ‘Monster Hunter’

Meagan Good and her flawless skin go head-to-head with hideous creatures in the new sci-fi flick Monster Hunter based on the globally popular video game series of the same name.

The Sony Pictures film follows Lieutenant Natalie Artemis (Mila Jovavich) and her team of loyal soldiers (Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, T.I.) who are transported to a new world filled with enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In the movie that Good describes as “incredible” and “badass,” the 39-year-old beauty plays Dash “a masterful mechanic, incredible driver” who is “quick on her toes,” explains Good.

In an interview with Sade Spence of HelloBeautiful, Good reveals taking part in this film is part of her concerted efforts to see more Black women kicking ass and taking names.

“When I looked around, as a young woman, I didn’t see a lot of Black women in the action space. And I didn’t really see a lot of like, you know, superheroes or any of that,” she says. “A few years back, I just decided I really want to be a superhero. I want to be something that young girls can see and see themselves in.”

That meant making a few lifestyle changes to perform in more physically demanding roles.

“You know working out and getting in shape, and really taking on these type of characters, and pushing my body to the limit,” says Good, who previously played a superhero in Shazam. She says she found preparing for these roles to be a fun and exciting challenge. “I’ve done all my own stunts,” she shares.

While reflecting on growing up in the spotlight, and owning her own body image as a young “it” girl, Good shares her views on the flack some of the “it” girls of today, like Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion, have gotten around their platforms.

“I just think it really depends on the person, you know. There are people who have decided right off the top that they don’t want to be a role model, and they just want to live their life, and they want to, you know, do whatever they may want to do — and I totally respect that. I think everybody has the right to make that decision,” Good tells HB.

“For me, I believe that nothing is by chance. And I believe that God has allowed me to be able to do well in a career that I love. I believe that it is so much bigger than being famous or anything like that. It’s about using the platform that God gave you for intentional purpose, and being specific about it,” she continues.

“‘Why did God create me? Who am I in this world? What am I supposed to be doing? How am I supposed to be pouring in? How am I supposed to be used?’ And really being intentional about figuring that out — and being open to what God says about it. I do believe in being a role model, I can’t say I’m the best role model or anything like that. But I can say that I do take a responsibility to the platform that was given to me.”

Speaking more specifically about Lizzo and Megan The Stallion, who’ve come under constant critique by mass media, fans, and trolls alike, she elaborates further, saying, “I don’t know that I would give specific advice to Megan or Lizzo, because I don’t think that you should give advice unless it’s asked for from that person. But I would say you know, God has blessed them with something pretty special. And I think they should use it the way that they feel God intends to use it. And it doesn’t have to look like what anybody else thinks or says it only has to look like what they believe. It should all be intentional.”

“I think both women are super, super powerful, and super special, and super unique. And I think that they are in a really incredible position to encourage and influence women as they already are doing. I just applaud their strength and their beauty and their talent and can’t wait to see what they do next,” Good adds.

Watch our longtime “it” girl fight some out-of-this-world beasts in Monster Hunter, currently available to watch in select theaters and streaming platforms.

