Russell Westbrook Becomes The First Player In Wizards Franchise History With Triple-Double In Debut Game

The NBA is back! Despite the loss tonight, the Wizards are starting the season off well. “We know we can compete with every team in the league” Coach Scott Brooks shared after tonight’s season opener against the Philly 76ers. With 20 turnovers in tonight’s game, Brooks said it will definitely be something they’ll clean up.

Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook said repeatedly that they “don’t like moral victories” but are proud of the accomplishments they made tonight as a team and individually. Russell Westbrook becomes the first player in Wizards franchise history to get a triple-double (double-digit points in 3 stat categories) in his debut game. Westbrook had 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 15 assists. Tonight’s game marks his 147th with a triple-double during his career. He is only 34 games away from beating the record holder, Oscar Robertson, who is sitting at 181 games.

Celebrating this accomplishment wasn’t a priority for Russ. He shared that he didn’t play well enough, “I’m kind of disappointed. I don’t like moral victories” and adds that he has to be better next game. The Wizards won’t see the 76ers again until January 6th but of course, each player is dissecting each play from tonight. Beal shared with the media that Emidd was their focal point and their goal was to make him uncomfortable, “We came out in the second half, way more physical. It was great to see us make those adjustments on the fly.”

Normally each team has a month before training camp to get adjusted to being back in the flow but of course, this year has been like no other so things are very different. When I asked Westbrook about his pregame routine, he shared that he hasn’t made any changes from what he’s done in the past. Coach Brooks backed that up by saying during tonight’s pregame presser that Westbrook is always in game-mode, “You don’t want to mess with him on gameday. Russ comes with a different energy.”

RELATED: “Everybody Raised Their Energy Up” Coach Brooks Shared About Westbrook’s First Practice With Wizards

That energy is being felt all over and the team is definitely feeding off of it. Eventhough the Wizards begin the 2020-2021 season 0-1, they are looking really good and are bringing the excitement. I mean c’mon with a Charles Barkley “Guar-an-teeeee” on the Wizards making the playoffs, the future is looking bright… (The Barkley Guarantee curse will be broken)

The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation Hosted 1st D.C. Holiday Event [Photos + Video] 12 photos Launch gallery The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation Hosted 1st D.C. Holiday Event [Photos + Video] 1. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 1 of 12 2. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 2 of 12 3. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 3 of 12 4. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 4 of 12 5. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 5 of 12 6. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 6 of 12 7. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 7 of 12 8. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 8 of 12 9. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 9 of 12 10. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 10 of 12 11. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 11 of 12 12. THE RUSSELL WESTBROOK WHY NOT? FOUNDATION D.C. Holiday Event Source:Monumental Sports and Entertainment 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation Hosted 1st D.C. Holiday Event [Photos + Video] The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation Hosted 1st D.C. Holiday Event [Photos + Video] [anvplayer video="4994435"] Russell Westbrook, along with the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation hosted their first D.C. holiday drive through event earlier Monday, December 21st. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drive through event was created to ensure every attendee’s safety. New teammates, Deni Avdija and Cassius Winston came by to support Russell at the event. Russell passed out masks, backpacks, and signed pairs of his signature Jordan shoe to nearly 300 students at The Children’s Guild in grades K-8. “This year has been tough for so many families across the country and giving back continues to be an enormous focus of mine. I’m so happy to be able to partner with The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School and give back to the community here in Washington D.C. My goal is to continue to connect with the inner-city youth here to empower them to ask, Why Not? when they’re told they can’t do something and inspire them to be the change they want to see in the world” said Westbrook. “The Children’s Guild DC Public Charter School offers a unique, proven philosophy of education where children are valued and respected. Our mission to empower students for success in life aligns with that of the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation,” said Bryan Daniels, principal of The Children's Guild DC Public Charter School. “Receiving a new pair of shoes from an NBA star can make a world of difference in a child’s life. We thank Russell Westbrook and the Why Not? Foundation for recognizing our students and making their holidays brighter, especially this year, after they and their families have faced so many challenges and hardships.” See photos from the drive-thru event below...

RELATED: Westbrook Partners With NBPA To Design Social Justice Shirts

RELATED: Bradley Beal Becomes The Newest Member Of The Jumpman Family “It’s A Blessing For Sure”

RELATED: Throwback – Russell Westbrook Has Fatherly Advice for Dad of Young Fan Who Touched Him During a Game

Russell Westbrook Becomes The First Player In Wizards Franchise History With Triple-Double In Debut Game was originally published on woldcnews.com