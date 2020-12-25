Mayor Bowser Chooses Veteran Officer Robert J. Contee as DC’s Next Police Chief

As a native Northeast Washingtonian growing up in the Carver-Langston neighborhood during the crack cocaine epidemic of the late 1980s, Contee has talked about witnessing officers using force, “There are some people who are violent in our community who need to go to jail. Period.” Contee continued, “There are some people in our community, like my father, who are not violent in nature, who need treatment. . . . I think there is enough space to accomplish both of those things.”