Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Has Been Waived

Washington waived QB Dwayne Haskins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

After yesterday’s loss and struggles off the field as well, it has been reported that the Washington Football Team has wavied QB Dwayne Haskins. To some this is no surprise as Haskins hasn’t made it clear he really has the passion for this business and many saw the signs that his days were numbered.

Haskins, who was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was named the starter by Ron Rivera to start the season and a team captain, but this year in the NFL has not gone smoothly. The WFT has a chance to clinch the NFC East for the first time since 2015 so changes needed to be made in order to achieve this.

Previously, it was reported that Haskins requested a trade and Rivera benched Haskins as he continued to struggle on the field. With the additional distractions off the field, breaking COVID-19 protocol, it was better for him to part ways.

