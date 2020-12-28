Lori “Aunt Becky” Loughlin is Out from Prison

Looks like “Becky” from ‘Full House’ has received her belated Christmas present. Not sure yet if she still has any ‘good hair’ left, but she got what she was hoping for.

Lori Loughlin has been freed from prison on Dec. 28. She was one of the key figures in the college admissions scandal.

From Complex:

Loughlin was released from a facility in Dublin, California on Monday after serving her sentence in connection with college admissions bribery-related charges, per the Associated Press. Laughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving a five-month sentence at a Lompoc prison.

Giannulli is supposed to be out on Apr. 17. Loughlin started her time in prison right before Halloween on Oct. 30.

The former “Aunt Becky” is now supposed to serve “two years of supervised release,” along with 100 hours of community service.” Not to mention she has to pay $150,000 in fines.

As for her husband, the fashion designer, known for his brand of clothing that has been sold at Target stores, has to be “under supervised release” for two years. He also has to serve “250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.”

During the time of both Loughlin and Giannulli being in prison, their daughter Olivia Jade went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook talk show ‘Red Table Talk’ to talk about her side of the scandal and how everything affected her. She was mocked on social media for her appearance on the show.

Loughlin’s prison sentence and release is also getting blasted online by users as another example of white privilege, especially compared to Kalief Browder’s sentence as Kristen Clarke points out.

Lori Loughlin. Pleads guilty to federal crimes. Less than 2 months in prison. Kalief Browder. Falsely accused of stealing a backpack. Couldn’t post bail. Spent 3 yrs at Riker’s awaiting trial. Dies by suicide after release. Justice looks different when you’re poor and Black. pic.twitter.com/OITKKtONnd — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) December 28, 2020

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of MediaNews Group/Boston Herald and Getty Images

Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Lori “Aunt Becky” Loughlin is Out from Prison was originally published on wzakcleveland.com