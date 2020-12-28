Lori “Aunt Becky” Loughlin is Out from Prison

Looks like “Becky” from ‘Full House’ has received her belated Christmas present. Not sure yet if she still has any ‘good hair’ left, but she got what she was hoping for.
Lori Loughlin has been freed from prison on Dec. 28. She was one of the key figures in the college admissions scandal.
From Complex:
Loughlin was released from a facility in Dublin, California on Monday after serving her sentence in connection with college admissions bribery-related charges, per the Associated Press. Laughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is currently serving a five-month sentence at a Lompoc prison.
Giannulli is supposed to be out on Apr. 17. Loughlin started her time in prison right before Halloween on Oct. 30.
The former “Aunt Becky” is now supposed to serve “two years of supervised release,” along with 100 hours of community service.” Not to mention she has to pay $150,000 in fines.
As for her husband, the fashion designer, known for his brand of clothing that has been sold at Target stores, has to be “under supervised release” for two years. He also has to serve “250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.”
During the time of both Loughlin and Giannulli being in prison, their daughter Olivia Jade went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook talk show ‘Red Table Talk’ to talk about her side of the scandal and how everything affected her. She was mocked on social media for her appearance on the show.
Loughlin’s prison sentence and release is also getting blasted online by users as another example of white privilege, especially compared to Kalief Browder’s sentence as Kristen Clarke points out.
Lori Loughlin. Pleads guilty to federal crimes. Less than 2 months in prison.
Kalief Browder. Falsely accused of stealing a backpack. Couldn’t post bail. Spent 3 yrs at Riker’s awaiting trial. Dies by suicide after release.
Justice looks different when you’re poor and Black. pic.twitter.com/OITKKtONnd
— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) December 28, 2020
Black Twitter Calls Out White Celebs Defrauding Colleges So Their Mediocre Kids Can Get Accepted
1.
1 of 25
Meanwhile, a black mother(s) is sitting in jail somewhere because she/they used an auntie's address in the suburbs to send her/their black sons/daughters to better schools https://t.co/Y9Szj7sMbT— Brentin “900 Number” Mock (@brentinmock) March 12, 2019
2.
2 of 25
White millionaires are scamming their rich white children into college— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) March 12, 2019
Black children fighting over charter school lottery like the hunger games & parents arrested for sending their kids to public schools in better areas.
3.
3 of 25
I keep thinking about why I’m so surprised that Felicity Huffman and William H Macy are involved in this? Like... they just seem like such down to earth, character actor, “doing it for the craft” types, that I forgot they’re just rich people who want rich people shit.— Tracie Hunte (@TracieHunte) March 12, 2019
4 of 25
5.
5 of 25
I can’t believe ABC cancelled “American Crime” before Felicity Huffman could play herself in the next season of it.— Britt Julious (@britticisms) March 12, 2019
6.
6 of 25
When you gotta break aunt Becky out of jail. pic.twitter.com/ouwPjstDnV— Ethereal bisexual who wears mostly black (@Travon) March 12, 2019
7.
7 of 25
Live footage of when Abigail Fisher finds out it wasn't qualified Black people via affirmative action who took her spot -- but wealthy white people like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin who used cronyism, capitalism, and nepotism instead. #StayMadAbby pic.twitter.com/Klbdkbcwm7— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 12, 2019
8.
8 of 25
In light of today’s events, this deserves a retweet. https://t.co/o1ZXLkEtTs— JB Tadena (@JayBeeTadena) March 12, 2019
9.
9 of 25
This story pisses me off. But in five years, I know some white male screenwriter will write this story, make it snarky and exaggerated like Vice or I, Tonya or Argo, make it to the Black List, and get nominated for 12 Oscars for his sanitized version of this bullshit. Watch. https://t.co/8iKxrUdK8R— Jamal Really Never Came (@kelleent) March 12, 2019
10.
10 of 25
now I'm gonna tell everyone I didn't get into USC because my parents didn't have 500k to drop— Camryn Garrett (Pre-order OFF THE RECORD!) (@dancingofpens) March 12, 2019
11.
11 of 25
AND a bunch of black and brown kids in charter schools until 7pm, walking in straight lines, doing math drills and being told they just need "grit" to get into college https://t.co/A3HHFQr6ur— Jenée (@jdesmondharris) March 12, 2019
12.
12 of 25
I want the people who were up in arms about affirmative action in college admittance to keep that same energy for rich people who pay to get their kids into Ivy League schools.— Jenét Where are the girls and babies? Morrow (@JenetAllDay) March 12, 2019
These are the people who are ACTUALLY stealing your kid's spot. https://t.co/L6qYvpNKcT
13.
13 of 25
wow, turns out that money was the real Affirmative Action all along!— sega playstation (@bijanstephen) March 12, 2019
14 of 25
15.
15 of 25
The saddest funniest thing about this college bribery scandal? These kids went to the best schools, had the best resources, and they couldn't compete with kids who had nothing. Their parents blame affirmative action instead of the fact that little Jackalope McQueasy is lazy.— ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) March 12, 2019
16.
16 of 25
Lori Loughlin spent over $500,000 trying to get her daughters into USC, my alma mater. SC is 5% Black yet folk act like we were all Affirmative Action admits. Meanwhile we earned our spots (and have the student loans to prove it), and these folk buying tests and grades. Smh— Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 12, 2019
17.
17 of 25
Rich people using their wealth to ensure (steal) spots at prestigious colleges for their mediocre children is an American pastime.— X (@XLNB) March 12, 2019
You know what else is tradition? Obscuring this fact by blaming black people & affirmative action for “snatching away” opportunities.
18.
18 of 25
Ppl complaining about affirmative action when it’s these “privileged” kids who really don’t belong.— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) March 12, 2019
19 of 25
20.
20 of 25
For $500,000 my child better be getting into Hogwarts, forget USC. Damn Aunt Becky pic.twitter.com/Dqh0I2Y9mg— Simone Scott (@Simone_Scott) March 12, 2019
21.
21 of 25
I had to go and check Instagram to make sure this photo of Aunt Becky’s kid was real and it is very real. The unmitigated gall... pic.twitter.com/Gx1nYMYBSS— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) March 12, 2019
22.
22 of 25
Meanwhile Black kids who can really play sports can’t even get a look from these Ivy League schools. pic.twitter.com/s40xFTbnNf— B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) March 12, 2019
23.
23 of 25
Wealthy white people committing fraud to pay their kids’ way into Ivy League schools instead of just donating to a building the way old-fashioned wealthy white people pay their kids’ way into Ivy League schools is what makes this news https://t.co/5TS22X2QN3— Ivie Ani (@ivieani) March 12, 2019
24.
24 of 25
Can we please start giving Rich White kids the same side eye that Black & Brown kids receive when they say they attended an Ivy League school?! You know when it’s assumed that minority students took “someone” else’s spot who was “more qualified”! #DownWithTheDoubleStandard— bevysmith (@bevysmith) March 12, 2019
25.
25 of 25
I am so shocked that rich white people were caught finessing their way into Ivy League institutions. Gee willickers, Batman. I thought they all got in off of merit.— Charles Preston (@_CharlesPreston) March 12, 2019
*Looks at the 45th and 43rd President of the United States*
So shocked.
