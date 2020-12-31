Millionaire Meek Mill’s Reasoning For Giving Black Kids Only $20 Sounds Suspect

Meek Mill might want to log off from Twitter until sometime in 2021.

The Philly rapper has been the subject of criticism following a late-night rant on Clubhouse after some people in the room didn’t agree with what he had to say. He also caught heat from Barbz when he decided to bring up the Shaderoom posting about his “beef” with Nicki Minaj and her husband and registered sex offender Kenneth Petty.

Now the multimillionaire is under scrutiny once again after he defended giving a group of Black teens selling water only $20 to split amongst themselves.

So what was Meek’s reasoning for being so stingy with the dough? Apparently, he didn’t want the teens copping gas, aka marijuana. During the Clubhouse debacle, he ridiculously stated:

“I know what’s going on, I ain’t giving no young bulls no money to buy no weed. We came up pumping gas at the gas station, carrying old ladies’ bags, shoveling snow. I pulled up on them young bulls to give them game. I ain’t worried about no fucking money.”

Meek’s bonehead statement earned him another dragging on social media. One user even went as far as to call the rapper “Meek McConnell,” a reference to the current Republican Senate Majority Leader who is being painfully cheap and doesn’t want to give suffering American’s a $2,000 stimulus check.

Meek Mill and his behavior on social media, Twitter, and now Clubhouse specifically could be used as an example by publicists to show their celebrity clients how not to behave on their favorite social media apps.

