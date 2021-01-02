Johnny Manziel To Join New Fan-Controlled Football League Backed By Quavo And Mike Tyson

After four years since playing his last game in the NFL, Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is returning to the gridiron in a different way. “Johnny Football” is working with rapper Migos’ Quavo to launch a new league called Fan Controlled Football.

Manziel told TMZ of the news, “Football has always been a huge part of my life, and the opportunity to join the FCF was too good to pass up.”

With the goal of merging “traditional football with elements of esports, fantasy football, and sports betting,” the FCF is scheduled to debut in February on streaming service Twitch, and the league will start with four teams, with new teams being drafted every six weeks. The current setup will be closer to arena football in nature, with a 7-on-7 player format and a field that is 50 yards long.

However, an interesting twist will be that the fans will be in charge of the play calls. In fact, Manziel might even be on one of the teams himself.

Entrepreneur and league CEO Sohrob Farudi is excited about the deal as well, and he thinks this will let Manziel be a little freer with himself.

“[Manziel]’s embracing the opportunity to engage with fans in a way no other league has provided him in the past. A mic’d up, unfiltered Johnny Football with a live stream helmet cam and fans calling the plays is going to be epic.”

League personnel has said that players will be from the CFL, XFL, and Divison I NCAA football are on deck to fill out their rosters. NFL notables Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, and Austin Ekeler will also be a part of this new venture as owners, as well as Mike Tyson.

