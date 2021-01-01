SOUL Prize Pack Giveaway!

Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn’t quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is playing jazz, and he’s good. But when he finds himself in another realm helping someone else find their passion, he discovers what it truly means to have soul.

SOUL features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Angela Bassett, and many more.

This Holiday Season, celebrate the joys of life with a story that’s larger than life.