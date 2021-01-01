CLOSE
SOUL Prize Pack Giveaway!

Disney+ SOUL

Source: DMED Media

Enter to win a prize pack on behalf of Soul including SOUL items and a Disney gift card. Disney+ and Pixar invite you on the journey of a lifetime with their all-new animated film SOUL! 

 CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Joe Gardner is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn’t quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is playing jazz, and he’s good. But when he finds himself in another realm helping someone else find their passion, he discovers what it truly means to have soul. 
SOUL features the voices of Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Angela Bassett, and many more. 
This Holiday Season, celebrate the joys of life with a story that’s larger than life. 
SOUL streaming now, only on Disney+
Watch the full trailer below and CLICK HERE TO ENTER

