And He Took That Personally: Steph Curry Responds To Haters By Dropping 62 PTS On The Blazers

Steph Curry had the perfect response to those questioning his basketball skills.

Believe it or not, there were actually people on Twitter wondering if Chef Curry still got it after some early-season struggles during the first week of the regular season. So-called experts began to drop the hot takes about Curry, and the Warriors, who are no longer the dominant force they were once were due to significant injuries that have sidelined Klay Thompson for another season and Curry at one point and the departure of Kevin Durant in free agency.

Curry heard all the noise and decided instead of hopping Twitter, he’s gonna respond on the court, and boy did he silence them.

During Sunday night’s 137-122 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the best shooter in NBA history (debate your uncle) exploded for a new career-best 62 pts. Curry is no stranger when it comes to ridiculous performances on the court, but this latest effort is probably high on his list. Not only was he shooting the lights out in the Chase Center, but he was very efficient in his torching of the Blazers.

When the dust settled, he finished his baking of the Blazers by shooting 18-for-31 from the field, 8-for-16 from behind the three-point line, and 18-of-19 from the free-throw line. He complimented his performance with five rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes.

All of Steph Curry's 62 points vs. the Blazers. A new career high in an unbelievable performance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sWZID5RNbc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2021

In typical Steph Curry fashion, he comically responded to the knee-jerk reactions to his previous performances with a hilarious call-back to a new Michael Jordan meme from The Last Dance documentary when asked about his performance and the haters chirping.

“Cue the Jordan meme, right? “I take all that personally.”

He also added:

“I don’t get frazzled too easily and am very confident in who I am as a person. As a basketball player, there’s not going to be anything you can say about me or to me that’s going to affect that. At the end of the day, that’s how I got here, and I got a lot of people in my circle that understand what makes me tick, and how much I enjoy this game, and all the different challenges you get to experience having been around 12 years-plus. … I love everything about what this game offers and the competitiveness and the fire. I never run from it.”

What also makes Curry’s dazzling performance special is that it came against Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers. On January 20, 2020, Lillard went ham on the Warriors for a career-high 61 pts during an MLK day matchup, so it would seem Curry was just returning the favor. Lillard, who doesn’t bite his tongue and talks trash with the best of them, acknowledge the performance on Twitter, saying:

“You can’t dish it out and not be able take it #Respect.”

You can’t dish it out and not be able take it 🤷🏽‍♂️ #Respect https://t.co/2ydpT0JVHy — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) January 4, 2021

Add Curry to the list of NBA players you do not talk trash about expecting to knock them off their game. You’re only giving them more motivation.

