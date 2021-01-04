Benzino Threatens Joyner Lucas, Gets Into War Of Words With Royce Da 5’9

In a VERZUZ battle that nobody asked for, Benzino reportedly called out both Joyner Lucas and Royce da 5’9 for reasons we’re not even able to discern on our best days. As it stands, the Boston veteran didn’t get the exact response he wanted and now it’s gotten ugly to the point of threats and low-blow insults.

The war of words came to our attention late but from what we’ve been able to follow via social media, Benzino caught a shot from Nickel Nine via Instagram which featured a screencap of a tweet of the initial call out.

From Royce’s IG:

Y’all owe me for these laughs. I want my flowers for these hysterical outbursts during these trying times… This muf*ka dun challenged me to a Verzuz battle… He prefaced this with “My Catalogue” Shut the noise… I better get outta town … Im not worthy… Challenge not accepted but big props to I see booty I see Booty. Don’t think we even got a venue that could facilitate that massive holy bible of art. Gave me Lennon vibes… Seeing you perform that sh*t live with the Roots is like top 3 bucket list for me… For real For real..

Lucas added via a reply to the IG that Benzino invited him to a battle via DM.

“Man dis clown tried to inbox me a few months ago tryna VERZUS battle me too,” Lucas wrote, which prompted Benzino to fire off a flurry of angry and threatening tweets.

“@joynerlucas you ain’t never step foot in Roxbury u b*tch ass n*gga. U from Worcester mass you punk mf, u never was bout that life. Don’t let them p*ssies get u hurt. Yea I went in your dms because your musics trash like @royceda59 U got me f*cked up I’ll have u touched f*ckboi,” read one such tweet.

Royce da 5’9 may have gotten the last laugh but, unfortunately, at the expense of Benzino’s adult daughter, singer Coi Leray.

I’m gon take your daughter to the park and let her ride the swings if you don’t quit spending your whole day being a twitter goon. She pussy popping on a handstand on IG. Now go hug her and tell her she’s beautiful before Drake or Trey Songz does — Nickle (@Royceda59) January 2, 2021

Yikes.

—

Photo: Getty

Benzino Threatens Joyner Lucas, Gets Into War Of Words With Royce Da 5’9 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: