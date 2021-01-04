Russell Wilson Calls Last-Minute Play To Get Seahawks Receiver A $100K Bonus

NFL contracts are a fickle thing.

Some of the biggest stars in the league receive these multi-million dollar deals over the course of their primes in their careers. But if you look at the fine print, you’ll learn that the incentives in these contracts reveal that only a portion of the money is guaranteed, and to get the full amount of your contract, you really have to ball out and hit certain milestones.

Russell Wilson is a great quarterback, but even better teammate. This flip pass at the end of the game to David Moore marked his 35th reception this season, earning a bonus $100,000. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/8XUZvfL8Ke — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) January 4, 2021

One of these players happens to be Seattle Seahawks wide receiver David Moore who got a belated holiday gift from his quarterback Russell Wilson during the game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks won the game 26-23, and towards the end of the game –the second to last play, to be exact– Wilson decided not to kneel and instead complete a quick pop pass to Moore so he could nab a $100,000 bonus. Moore caught the ball and ran 5 yards before stepping out of bounds to solidify the win and getting 35 catches on the season.

Wilson spoke about the decision in a post-game interview.

Russell Wilson confirmed to reporters that the pop pass to WR David Moore on 2nd to last play of the game was called so that Moore could get reach his $100K incentive. Wilson knew about it early in week; SEA was going to do kneel down, but Wilson changed the call in the huddle pic.twitter.com/UClCvcnAiU — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) January 4, 2021

“It’s a blessing to be able to help his family and his daughter and all of that stuff,” Wilson told reporters. “So we wanted to get him that catch, and we were able to dial that up for him that last play.”

The QB only did it towards the end of the game because of the open looks he kept finding for receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

“I tried to get one to him earlier, but they (Lockett and Metcalf) kinda covered it,” said Wilson. “So it was, ‘Ah shoot, OK.’ And then it was the last drive we got the ball back, and we’re in the huddle, and I was like, ‘Hold on, let’s get this call here.’ So we were able to do that.”

Shout out to Wilson for always taking care of his guys, as the 12-4 Seahawks look to take on the Los Angeles Rams in next week’s wildcard game.

Russell Wilson Calls Last-Minute Play To Get Seahawks Receiver A $100K Bonus was originally published on cassiuslife.com

