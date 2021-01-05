6 Black-Owned Brands That’ll Keep You Cute For Your 2021 Fitness Goals

Most people choose to address their fitness goals at the top of the new year. Because everyone aims to get their bodies together in time for the spring and summer seasons, there is a heavy emphasis on diet and exercise. With Covid dominating most of 2020, the public is eager to shed those quarantine pounds.

Although we’re in the midst of a global pandemic, people are taking their fitness goals seriously. As gyms limit their capacity, some are taking advantage of virtual training classes or at-home workout sessions. Whatever the method of exercise, people are determined to tackle their fitness goals in 2021.

Having a stylish wardrobe to work out in can be extremely motivating. When you look good, you feel good. When you feel good, you yield results. If you’ve decided to get it right and get it tight for the new year, check out these 6 Black-owned fitness brands that’ll keep you cute while you tackle those weight loss goals.

Signed by Mc Fly is a Black-owned fashion label that recently launched an activewear collection. Each piece was designed to flatter a woman’s physique. What I love most about Signed by Mc Fly’s designs is that you can wear their chic bodysuits in the gym, while running errands, or to brunch! Talk about versatility.

Fit and Female Active is a new brand to hit the fitness apparel scene. Inspired by the lack of Black representation in the community, the brand decided to create a company that recognizes women at every stage of their fitness journey. Their mission is to “encourage all women of color, regardless of fitness level or modality, to believe she can win- in life and in fitness. Conquering all all things with ZERO limitations.”

Who wouldn’t want to work out in this gorgeous one piece by Solely Fit? The Black-owned brand creates fitness clothing that look so good, you’ll want to look your best in them. Per the website, “Solely Fit is designed exclusively for women with luxury and functionality in mind. Our collection harbors multidimensional pieces that support an easy transition from one daily activity to the next. Go from brunch and shopping to girls’ night and the gym in garments that enhance every woman’s distinct features. The essence of a woman is woven into each of our pieces: strength, power, boldness, confidence, and so much more.”

I’m a huge fan of the Lukafit activewear brand. Their fun, bold designs always put me in a motivated, festive mood. The company describes themselves as an empowering brand that has the Black woman’s curves in mind. “Our mission is to celebrate and support women of color along our health and wellness journeys,” says the website.

Size inclusive; check! Visually appealing; check! How can you not love the Glamourina brand? Their mission is to promote a healthy lifestyle for culturally conscious women of color. It is beyond refreshing to see African-inspired workout gear as a style option.

Zoezi Sport is a Kenyan-born brand that is thriving in the states. Their collection of workout clothing is fun, vibrant, and full of zest. From tights and sports bras to swimsuits and onesies, you’ll find all that you need with this brand.

