CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Who Knew? Missy Elliott Reveals True Meaning Behind Tweet’s ‘Oops (Oh My)’

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
17 Wards Weekend Wine & Grind

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Who knew? There are always those certain songs that you sang as a kid, and realized what you were actually really saying years later. Or, you interpret a song a certain way, but it may have been created with another message in mind.

After years of fans running with the narrative that singer Tweet’s hit single, “Oops (Oh My)” was about masturbation, Missy Elliott decided it was finally time to debunk that particular breakdown.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On Monday (Jan. 4), a fan posted a clip of Tweet’s 2002 music video with the caption, “Tweet said masturbation but make it a bop,” eliciting a response from Missy herself.

Missy took noticed and responded by saying on Twitter, “#Funfact this song was never bout masturbation,” Elliott revealed. “It was always about her appreciating her dark skin (self-love) when she looked in the mirror. It was the listeners that thought it was about sex & just ran with it… & we just let the consumers mind create what they wanted.”

“Oops (Oh My)” was the lead single from Tweet’s 2002 debut album Hummingbird and peaked to number seven on the Billboard Hot 100.

After all these years, what did you think the song was actually about? Let us know on social media!

SEE ALSO: Raphael Warnock Beats Kelly Loeffler To Become Georgia’s First Black US Senator

SEE ALSO: The First Trailer Regina King’s Directorial Debut ‘One Night in Miami’ Is Giving Us Oscar Vibes Already

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

2019 Urban One Honors - Show

7 Artists In The Industry Today Obviously Influenced By Missy Elliott

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Artists In The Industry Today Obviously Influenced By Missy Elliott

Continue reading 7 Artists In The Industry Today Obviously Influenced By Missy Elliott

7 Artists In The Industry Today Obviously Influenced By Missy Elliott

[caption id="attachment_104334" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] There is no question Missy Elliott is one of hip-hops most influential artists of all time. From her delivery, style, visuals, and the match made in heaven combination of Timbaland's production. She was one of those musicians that just had IT. As she celebrates her birthday today (July 1st), we wanted to highlight a few of today's biggest acts who no doubt have been inspired by Missy in one way or the other. SEE ALSO: Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is The #BlackGirlMagic Moment We Needed It's been 20+ years since she burst onto the scene with "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" and within that time, dozens of new artists have sprung up and sprinkled some of the magic she's left behind in their own work. https://twitter.com/rapsody/status/1084146327167094785 https://twitter.com/oranicuhh/status/967116713023229952?lang=en   The number of artists over the previous two decades of her career is well over the dozens, but these 7 artists have all made it clear they have all been influenced by the musical genius known as Missy Elliott. Let us know who else you think should be on this list! LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Who Knew? Missy Elliott Reveals True Meaning Behind Tweet’s ‘Oops (Oh My)’  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More From KYSDC
Close