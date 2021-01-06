Breaking: U.S. Capitol On Lockdown, Mayor Bowser Ordering Citywide Curfew Starting At 6pm

The United States Capitol Building is now under lockdown after rioters sieged the building on Wednesday (January 6th). Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has initiated a city-wide curfew starting at 6 pm until Thursday.
Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021
Rioters protesting the 2020 Presidential election covered the Capitol steps and breached the building during the certification process. Congress members and Vice President Mike Pence was ushered to safety.
WOL will have more on this as it develops.
"Protest" Rages At The U.S. Capitol
"Protest" Rages At The U.S. Capitol
1. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 2 of 14
3. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. US-POLITICS-ELECTIONSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential ElectionSource:Getty 11 of 14
12. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMPSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTESTSource:Getty 14 of 14
Breaking: U.S. Capitol On Lockdown, Mayor Bowser Ordering Citywide Curfew Starting At 6pm was originally published on woldcnews.com