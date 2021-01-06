CLOSE
Katie Couric Picked as Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Jan. 8 is when the late Alex Trebek’s final episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ will air.

Following that occasion will be a series of guest hosts on the popular game show.

First up is well-known and winning contestant Ken Jennings.  Then after him comes former ABC, CBS, NBC and Yahoo! news anchor Katie Couric, who is reportedly set to take over for a week.

From Uproxx:

Trebek was a broadcaster before he became a game show host, as was Couric. It’s a solid-if-unspectacular choice (I’m still holding out hopes for Weird Al), as after years spent on the Today show, Couric is a pro at awkward human-interest interviews.

As for Jennings, he is not looking to extending his stay beyond his turn as host.

No date is set as of yet for Couric’s turn on ‘Jeopardy!’

 

