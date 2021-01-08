Today on The Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Nicole Jordan, Director of Marketing and Communications for DC Lottery and Keith Whyte, Executive Director of the National Council of Problem Gambling. We see the slogan all over town, “Play Responsibly”, well, they talk about the partnership that DC Lottery has with NCPG making sure that consumers are playing responsibly. Jordan shares the difference between entertainment and investment. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are struggling financially and Jordan says, “we want to make sure that everyone is playing responsibly”.

Another slogan that we see attached to the DC Lottery is “Everybody Wins”. On today’s show Jordan shares the DC Lottery impacts everyday residents of the District of Columbia. Cheryl Jackson also got a chance to talk with Powerball Lottery Winner from Dick Clark’s Rocking Eve, who is from the DMV, as well.

If someone is struggling with excessive gambling reach out to The National Council on Problem Gambling at 800-522-4700. Also, for more information regarding the DC Lottery log on to http://www.DCLottery.com

The Community Affairs Show with DC Lottery’s Nicole Jordan & NCPG’s Keith Whyte was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: