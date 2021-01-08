Man Seen Taking Selfies At Pelosi’s Desk During Riots Arrested

You don’t need to do drugs ♫ is the song that rings through my head when Trump supporters decided to bum rush restricted grounds, (that means no regular common folk allowed), then take a tour of The U.S. Capitol going places no person, especially an educated without credentials should ever go. A siege of historic proportions, something that had never been done on those grounds since 1812. But Trump supporters being the most intelligent on so many high levels knew they were making history that’s why the video taped, went live and took selfies with police officers inside the U.S. Capital, in which they posted right away because they new they had to document as well as report themselves making history in real time, something to tell their grandchildren and great grandchildren for generations to come, “Look at Pa!!” They pretty much had everything covered and figured out except for one small detail…when it came time for the men in blue to sing Bad Boys, Bad Boys, whatcha gonna do, all they had to do is open up social media then come and arrest you.
White Terrorists Safely Taking Siege Of Capitol Highlights Policing Double Standard, Twitter Reacts
1. Yes, this is looting.
Trump supporters now LOOTING from the Capitol building. you have got to be kidding me. why even have officers at this point?what are they gonna do? oh yeah help them loot the paintings now i guess.#CapitolBuilding#whiteprivilege#Capitol pic.twitter.com/xKBYGVb3JJ— Neda (@poetic_women) January 6, 2021
2. The Ops were nowhere to be found.
Where were these guys today?— Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) January 6, 2021
Or do they only show up when people of color are around.#whiteprivilege #Amerikka pic.twitter.com/IA2uZ6pliC
3. What's the difference?
What is the DC Penalty for Black ppl who simply break a metal barrier?— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 6, 2021
Ask the mother of #KaronHylton who was arrested by MPD two weeks ago. fir wanting answers for her dead son. Why is DC Police treating Black grieving mothers like this but not Capitol rioters? #WhitePrivilege https://t.co/XelQwqjP85
4.
The face of #whiteprivilege and treason. pic.twitter.com/MszBfzmtGk— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) January 6, 2021
5.
this aged well #whiteprivilege #Amerikkka #CapitolBuilding pic.twitter.com/edb7NRnW8F— genny gomez (@gennygomez_) January 6, 2021
6.
To Visually Show You The Differences.. #whiteprivilege #Trump pic.twitter.com/pcNnVtmxn5— Mari (@Marioun98) January 7, 2021
7.
Can we all agree now that #whiteprivilege is frighteningly real ? Although , not sure why it's dressed as Jamiroquai 😳 ? pic.twitter.com/GUNvPUGR3f— Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) January 6, 2021
8.
Those thugs need to be dealt with 🤧#WashingtonDC #whiteprivilege #DCRiots pic.twitter.com/ycYJifC3Jg— زاكاريا (@ZForZachariahh) January 6, 2021
9. Where is the lie?
My black kids won’t be able to safely wear a hoodie in their own community but these terrorists are able to walk calmly (and freely) around a Capitol they have forcibly overtaken.— Jahnisa (@SimplyJahnisa) January 6, 2021
This is America.#whiteprivilege #CapitolBuilding #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/vbbzoSe4Vp
10.
Remember when they thought KNEELING for black lives during the national anthem was disrespectful? #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/SyA1cxYKtx— Harry Cook (@HarryCook) January 6, 2021
11.
How Black people are watching the real thugs and terrorists at Capital Hill.... #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/eSLoErFq1t— It's Cinta (@MsTigerEyes) January 6, 2021
12.
US Capitol security when white people riot #WashingtonDC— Prosper (@Prosper458) January 6, 2021
#whiteprivilege #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/s2pn9bZ5uO
14.
all because they didn’t get their way... let this be BLACK folks tho. #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/b9VMNtdIRf— GS. (@_speakingofg) January 6, 2021
Richard Barnett of Arkansas the man who was photographed sitting behind Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the siege on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday has been arrested now facing charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry and theft of public property (he posted a picture of himself outside the building holding up her mail…i.e. federal offense). Read More
I wonder was that photo op worth it? Take a look at the posts below.
