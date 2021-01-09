Parler No Longer Available on Google Play Store

On the eve of Outgoing President Donald Trump’s Twitter account being permanently suspended, Parler has been dropped for good by the Google Play store on android phone services.

All of this comes following the events on Jan. 6, where Trump called upon his followers at the ‘Save America Rally’ to “march to the U.S. Capitol” and Parler was one of many platforms that played crucial roles in that particular day.



The self-described “free speech social media” platform has drawn many of President Trump’s supporters and far-right wing social media users with its hands-off approach to content after Twitter, Facebook and YouTube began cracking down on his false statements of widespread voter fraud. Google said the app is removed until Parler adds moderation policies to remove posts that incite violence, aligning with the Google Play Store policy.

It is official that the app is not available anymore in that particular store.

Apple is also considering removing Parler from its app store, as reported, if it doesn’t conform to “moderation policies” within a 24-hour period.

According to Apple, the increasing popular social media service was a tool for encouraging destruction and hurt during the Jan. 6 riots that briefly disrupted the Electoral College count in Congress.

