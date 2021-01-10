Despite the rough start for the Wizards, Thomas Bryant was having a breakout season! Known as being a very spirited player, TB has been able to take a step back and control his emotions for these first 10 games. Bryant has averaged 14.3 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting .648 from the floor and .429 from three-point range but now his season is over.

Before Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat, news broke that Wizards guard, Bradley Beal would be out due to COVID-19 contact tracing, and it just went down from there. The Wizards released a press release Sunday stating that after examination and MRI testing, Thomas Bryant has been diagnosed with a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He suffered the injury as a result of incidental contact with two Miami players during the first quarter of the game on Saturday night. The Wizards came close in that game without TB, Beal, and Westbrook but it ended in a loss, 128 to124, bringing the team to an unexpected 2-8 record.

Wizards Center Thomas Bryant Out for the Rest of Season with Torn ACL was originally published on woldcnews.com

