Lana Del Rey Is At It Again With Her Tone Deaf and Defensive Words

Singer Lana Del Rey is never one to shy away from shocking others when it making statements in both her music and social media posts.

Now, she is under fire for a comment she made on one of her latest posts on her Instagram page.

In a comment posted under the original front cover post, Lana said she’s “always been extremely inclusive without even trying to” and appeared to reference the blowback she got last year about her widely trashed statement in which she specifically called out Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and other artists.

“I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today,” Del Rey said before adding “as it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that [sic].”

That’s not all. She even took it several steps further:

Later on in the comment, Lana named some of her friends, before stating her best friends and boyfriends “have been rappers.”

She even said that she was “literally changing the world” with her music when she was talking about the U.S. Capitol riots.

Here is her full comment below:

Lana Del Rey on the cover of her new album, 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club': "We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to" pic.twitter.com/bkUYrqt4xh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2021

It appears that Del Rey only made things worse with that “rappers” comments and users were quick to criticize her for it.

Lana Del Rey's publicist seeing lana's post on ig. pic.twitter.com/wfX2dfGRNC — Lana Del Rey is my Religion (@MeangirlRulz) January 11, 2021

Lana said she's not racist because of her past with black rappers….ohhh girl pic.twitter.com/yRZr1pNCcV — BabyJasmin🍒 (@godbritbrit) January 10, 2021

This "i can't be a racist look I have poc friends I've dated rappers" Lana Del Rey post is sending me! WHAT IS 2021 pic.twitter.com/GE2eZO1iWA — Julian Winters 🌴 THE SUMMER OF EVERYTHING (@julianw_writes) January 11, 2021

Lana: “my boyfriends have been rappers” G Eazy knowing he got a Lana notice: pic.twitter.com/Ii8JfqWxrY — ɐlǝx (@notatypewritr) January 11, 2021

Lana really said “my boyfriends have been rappers” to sound inclusive. Lord beer me strength https://t.co/nrGnP9577O — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) January 11, 2021

Lana’s like “I’m not racist I dated rappers”

the rapper she dated: pic.twitter.com/rge0F9f59z — tiffany (@Iadyofthelake) January 11, 2021

Lana Del Rey….. I love her but no she did not say “my best friends are rappers & my ex boyfriends were rappers” making it seem that rappers are a ethnicity pic.twitter.com/qtJPE8Cf2b — ✨ (@heyjaeee) January 10, 2021

Lana said "my best friends are rappers, my boyfriends have been rappers" 😩 Just say "I have black friends" and go sis — where the vaccine reside (@itsjacksonbbz) January 11, 2021

This latest controversy is not exactly the way Del Rey and her team wanted to kick her her new album.

We shall see how she will handle this one like compared to last year.

