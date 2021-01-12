Fred The Godson “5AM In Blokwork,” French Montana ft. Jack Harlow & Lil Durk “Hot Boy Bling” + More | Daily Visuals 1.12.21

Last year the COVID-19 pandemic took countless lives of loved ones and even touched Hip-Hop itself when artists like Slim Thug, Scarface and Fred The Godson revealed that they had contracted the virus. While Slim and Scarface were able to recover, Fred The Godson wasn’t as fortunate and passed away last April.

Now all this time later we have some new visuals from the Brooklyn rapper in “5AM in Blokwork” where The Godson reminds fans why he was so beloved and respected with his intricate wordplay and clever metaphors.

Elsewhere French Montana channels his inner Mad Max and gets lit in a post-apocalyptic world for his Jack Harlow and Lil Durk assisted visuals to “Hot Boy Bling.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Slim 400 featuring Lil Blood and J. Stalin, A$AP Twelvyy, and more.

FRED THE GODSON – “5AM IN BLOKWORK”

FRENCH MONTANA FT. JACK HARLOW & LIL DURK – “HOT BOY BLING”

SLIM 400 FT. LIL BLOOD & J. STALIN – “FAKE SHIT”

A$AP TWELVYY – “95 MADDEN”

NEEK BUCKS – “2021”

EST GEE & 42 DUGG – “MEMBERS ONLY”

YOUNG SUNNY BOY & HOTBOY SHAQ – “THUGGIN HARD”

ZAYTHEGOAT – “ANOTHER ONE”

YOUNG SUNNY BOY – “NO MORE”

