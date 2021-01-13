Chris Rivers “Gappy Birthday,” Bree Runway ft. Missy Elliott “ATM” + More | Daily Visuals 1.13.21

While millions of Hip-Hoppers and New Yorkers still mourn the late-great Big Punisher, his son Chris Rivers has been doing what he can to carry on his legendary pops legacy and we feel like Pun would definitely approve.

For his latest visuals to “Gappy Birthday,” the Bronx MC uses some unseen footage of himself spending time with his rap giant of a father as a child before showcasing a collage of videos of himself rockin’ the mic and hyping up crowds all over the place. How heads aren’t paying much attention to homie is beyond us.

Keeping up with OG’s, Missy Elliott shows and proves that her pen is still sharp as she joins Bree Runway in her showgirls themed clip to “ATM.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Talib Kweli featuring Maurice “Mo Betta Brown,” Key Glock, and more.

CHRIS RIVERS – “GAPPY BIRTHDAY”

TALIB KEWLI FT. MAURICE “MO BETTA” BROWN – “THE JUX”

BREE RUNWAY FT. MISSY ELLIOTT – “ATM”

RENNI RUCCI FT. KEVIN GATES – “HANDS ON YA KNEES”

KEY GLOCK – “OFF THE PORCH”

HOMEBOY SANDMAN – “STRESS”

RYLO RODRIGUEZ – “HOME RUN”

JAY DAS – “STICHES”

