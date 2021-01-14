CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland Congressman To Lead Prosecution Of Trump’s Second Impeachment

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
House Votes On Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

Source: Stefani Reynolds / Getty

A Maryland congressman will lead the prosecution in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump a second time on Wednesday just one week after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. More than 70 people have been federally charged so far.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Raskin, a Democrat from Montgomery County, was asked to lead the prosecution by Baltimore native and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

He represents Maryland’s 8th congressional district.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Maryland Congressman To Lead Prosecution Of Trump’s Second Impeachment  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Sharon Osbourne Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated December 2020)
2019 Daytime Emmy Awards
98 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close