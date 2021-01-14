For whatever reason the latest trend in Hip-Hop is to name records after other rappers without actually featuring them or sometimes even talking about them.

The latest such cut comes courtesy of The Lox’s Sheek Louch who links up with M.O.P.’s Lil Fame for the visuals to “ONYX” where the two hold court at a Laundromat where money is both dropped off and washed.

Benny The Butcher meanwhile continues to drop hot verses all over the place and blesses Heem with a guest appearance in the black-and-white clip to “It Could Happen” where they kick it humbly while asking “what if?”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peso Peso, Sia featuring Burna Boy, and more.

SHEEK LOUCH FT. LIL FAME – “ONYX”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdVDeOxCTZA

HEEM FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER & RICK HYDE – “IT COULD HAPPEN”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpsYLpFtS1A

PESO PESO – “MY LIFE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qmOdJRZxLw

COURT NEY FT. VADO, OUN P, CORY GUNZ, VOTB REEZ & ENESS – “I’M BACK REMIX”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcRxGuDz_ic

SIA FT. BURNA BOY – “HEY BOY”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JO0KjMapUqY&feature=youtu.be

D-AYE – “BULLETS FLYING”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOgM-VxgEIc

THAI VG & PLAINVIEW KIET – “OBSESSION”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpvG2aTlY8g

PEEWEE LONGWAY & CASSIUS JAY – “PINK SALMON”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OoUEiY9533c

Sheek Louch ft. Lil Fame “ONYX,” Heem ft. Benny The Butcher & Rick Hyde “It Could Happen” + More | Daily Visuals 1.14.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: