911 Audio In Connection To YFN Lucci’s Arrest Has Been Released

YFN Lucci turned himself in late Wednesday night and is currently in custody at Fulton County Jail. As reported earlier, cops were looking for the rapper. Born Rayshawn Lamar Bennet, 29, was wanted for felony murder prior to turning himself in.

. On the recording, a woman describing a man clinging to a moving SUV before he was left for dead. Now, TMZ has received the disturbing 911 call that led to the felony murder warrant for YFN LucciOn the recording, a woman describing a man clinging to a moving SUV before he was left for dead. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

According to TMZ : "audio of the 911 call a woman made in Atlanta last month when she saw a white SUV speeding by "with a man hanging out of the car." She says she eventually saw the man get shoved out onto the street. The witness told the operator the victim appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and she desperately tried to get an ambulance to the location because the man was "still trying to fight for his life." She remained on the scene while waiting for the ambulance, standing near the victim — and said he was "taking his last breath" and he died moments later."

