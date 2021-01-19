All Airbnb Bookings In DC For Inauguration Week Have Been Blocked or Canceled

Airbnb is canceling and blocking all Washington, DC, reservations during the week of the inauguration. After the riots, Airbnb made the decision following requests from Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to encourage visitors to stay clear of the area for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration on Wednesday. This in efforts to prepare for any citing threats of disruptions by “armed militias and known hate groups.”

Airbnb ensured that guests and hosts affected by the cancellations will receive full refunds and reimbursements. The company also announced it would bar “hate group members,” which includes members of the Proud Boys, from their platform as a part of a new “Capitol Safety Plan.” Account users that have been identified in news reports or by law enforcement as having attended the Capitol siege and partaking in “violent criminal activity” will be barred as well.

Airbnb has also said that guests in Washington, DC, identified as being part of a hate group, planning violence, or violating Airbnb’s policies could also face legal action from the company. DMV residents please stay home and watch this historic inauguration right here on our website.

Riot Rages At The U.S. Capitol [PHOTOS] 24 photos Launch gallery Riot Rages At The U.S. Capitol [PHOTOS] 1. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. US President Donald Trumps supporters push back a police... Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 6 of 24 7. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. US-POLITICS-ELECTION Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. US-POLITICS-ELECTION Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-PROTEST Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-TRUMP Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. US-POLITICS-ELECTION-RIOT Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Rioters clash with police trying to enter Capitol building... Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Security forces respond with tear gas after the US President... Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Riot Rages At The U.S. Capitol [PHOTOS] Riot Rages At The U.S. Capitol [PHOTOS] [caption id="attachment_1891854" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty[/caption] Today, January 6, 2021 crowds gather for the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered from all over in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Hundreds of supporters boarded buses from places like Boston, MA to see impeached US President Trump on the Washington Mall to take part in the protest and rallies in the district. This is a result of the anger of the Trump supporters as Joe Biden's Democratic Party took a giant step Wednesday towards seizing control of the US Senate as they won the first of two Georgia run-offs, hours before Congress was set to certify the president-elect's victory over Donald Trump. Amongst the photos below, a man calls for the storming of the US Capitol building and many took on the challenge. Demonstrators were breached by security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. There is a high emphasis on the safety of the residents and employees in D.C. We urge you to continue to stay home. The Capital and House of Representatives have been put on lockdown. https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1346889008652156941

All Airbnb Bookings In DC For Inauguration Week Have Been Blocked or Canceled was originally published on woldcnews.com