Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka Becomes New Global Ambassador for TAG Heuer

Only a few days removed from announcing that she’s the new celebrity endorser for Louis Vuitton, two-time U.S. Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka has now also become brand ambassador for Swiss luxury watch manufacturer TAG Heuer. Promoting the company’s new motto, “Don’t Crack Under Pressure,” the 23-year-old sensation was slated to represent her mother’s home country of Japan in the now-postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

One of the greatest athletes in the world, our newest brand ambassador @NaomiOsaka embodies the values of TAG Heuer’s #DontCrackUnderPressure motto, precision and an avant-garde approach on and off the court. Discover more at: https://t.co/uYchdYBpb0 pic.twitter.com/o9qzeUCBHB — TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) January 19, 2021

Osaka released a statement about the deal with the LVMH subsidiary: “I’m excited and honored to join TAG Heuer as brand ambassador. It’s a partnership and friendship that exemplifies our shared mindset and values. The brand’s trailblazing approach with their ‘Don’t crack under pressure’ motto speaks to the way I live my life both on and off the court.”

Osaka has always been vocal about the influence of her multi-ethnic background, as she is of Haitian-Japanese parentage, and about her position on social justice. During her second U.S. Open title run, she wore seven facemasks that bore the names of victims of police brutality and racial injustice, including Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, and Tamir Rice. And after claiming victory, Osaka gratefully paid homage to that lineage with the statement, “I would like to thank my ancestors because every time I remember their blood runs through my veins, I am reminded that I cannot lose.”

I would like to thank my ancestors because everytime I remember their blood runs through my veins I am reminded that I cannot lose. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 13, 2020

She also penned an op-ed for the July 2020 issue of Esquire Magazine, outlining why she supports the “Black Lives Matter” movement and how her visit to Minneapolis to protest the death of George Floyd brought about deeper self-reflection.

CEO Frederic Arnault released his own statement about the partnership, saying, “We are very proud to have Naomi join the TAG Heuer family. Her athletic record and commitment to excellence are outstanding, but even more impressive is her passionate spirit and drive for advocacy, which is an inspiration to so many.”

