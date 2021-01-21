CLOSE
Christopher Nolan Ready to Ditch Warner Bros. Following HBO Max Decision

One of Warner Bros.’ most important directors has decided to call it quits with the studio over the move to have its 2021 movie slate on its streaming service HBO Max.

Christopher Nolan, best known for his ‘Batman’ films, has “ended his working relationship” with Warner, according to reports.

He is now searching for a new film studio that will give him the same royal treatment he had at his previous home that made him a household name before things went south.

From Uproxx:

“After spending years as a top Warner Bros. director, Christopher Nolan, who wrote and directed last year’s Tenet, is unlikely to return to the studio with his next project, in part because he was disappointed with the studio’s hybrid distribution strategy for 2021.

At the center of Nolan’s contention is the fact that Warner Bros. essentially made the decision without even consulting filmmakers who would be directly impacted by the hybrid release schedule that simultaneously streams their movies on HBO Max on the same day that they hit theaters.

Nolan felt that the “financial impacts will be felt by workers who are further down the totem pole” causing them to only rely on residuals as a source of income.

He also felt the HBO Max decision has ruined Warner’s movie division when it comes to its reputation.

 

Christopher Nolan Ready to Ditch Warner Bros. Following HBO Max Decision

