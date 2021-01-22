Supa Cent Made Bank Promoting A Cosmetics Sale During The Verzuz Battle

Supa Cent is a master in marketing and last night was another example of how The Crayon Case entrepreneur is a mogul in the making. With over one million people gathered in one virtual Verzuz room to see Keyshia Cole and Ashanti finally battle it out, Supa used the opportunity to promote a sale that left fans praising her for her generosity and creativity.

We expect nothing less from a woman who made over 1.3 million dollars in an hour during her Cyber Monday deal.

Customers took to Twitter to praise Supa for her genius marketing ploy and share all the goodies they bought using the “Verzuz” code that took 30% off everyone’s purchase.

Shoutout to @WuzzamSupa for all those plugs for her SALE 😂😂 She made sure she had a pitch for every song that came on. I respect it. #Verzuz — Avocahoe🥑 (@AwesomeLashay) January 22, 2021

@WuzzamSupa u are the damn 🐐. I learn so much from you. I was like look at supa tryna run my pockets while I'm tryna jam lol — #OmariOvercomes (@makeup_art_4_u) January 22, 2021

Lately, Supa has been serving more than sales. Sis has also been serving us looks! She recently appeared on the ‘gram looking blessed and unbothered in a sultry black top from FashionNova, Gucci belt and black satin mini skirt with ruching detail. The mompreneur, who got her start on Vine, thanked her glam squad for slaying her hair (@nieceyythestylist) and makeup (@ionathemua) last series of appearances.

Between her booming cosmetics business and new relationship with Sage The Gemini, Supa is having the happily ever after tale she so deserves.

