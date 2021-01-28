Kid Cudi Launching His Own Clothing Line

Before Hip-Hop embraced the tight jean look and had men out in the streets showing off their thigh muscles (or lack thereof), the street look was loose, baggy and oversized.

Though the loose jean looks has been steadily making a comeback, the fitted to tight as f*ck look is still in and Kid Cudi‘s not only taking credit for starting the current trend, but might also be looking to cash in on the look. A few days ago the Man On The Moon artist took to Twitter to announce his new venture saying he’s “Finally starting my own clothing line” and hopes to demonstrate his “true vision” in his collection.

Finally startin my own clothing line. Been a long time comin and another dream of mine. More madness, true vision, freshness comin soon!!! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) January 27, 2021

Interestingly enough Cudi also took credit for skinny jeans after he responding “No lies here” to a fan who said Cudi created skinny jeans.

No lies here 👇🏾 https://t.co/kmDIP4fsPg — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) January 27, 2021

While Cudi did come into the game with the skinniest of jeans on, we lowkey remember Jim Jones being one of the first known rappers in Hip-Hop to ditch the baggy jeans for something more body-hugging back in the mid ’00’s. Heck, he even got clowned by his Hip-Hop peers for the look when he first debuted it. But that’s just our recollection on the matter.

We not hatin’ though. We’re just glad to see the progress the man has made in the past few years after dealing with his personal demons that caused led him to do some things that worried his friends, family and fans. Cudi acknowledged as much in another tweet saying “Since 2016 Ive been climbin upward. Comin from rehab, suicidal thoughts, not loving myself, hating my life…to being beyond happy, loving myself more than ever, doin everything I always dreamed of.”

Man so much to do and see. Since 2016 Ive been climbin upward. Comin from rehab, suicidal thoughts, not loving myself, hating my life…to being beyond happy, loving myself more than ever, doin everything I always dreamed of. My angels been watchin over me. I am truly blessed — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) January 27, 2021

Keep doing ya thing, homie. We can’t wait to see what you got in the fashion chamber for the game.

Are you looking forward to Cudi’s upcoming fashion collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kid Cudi Launching His Own Clothing Line was originally published on hiphopwired.com

