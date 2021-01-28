Damn Smokey! Chris Tucker Says He Was Only Paid $10K for His Role in “Friday” Movie

The Friday movie series is considered a comedic staple in the canon of Black American cinema. And although we’ve had some sequels, we were teased for Smokey’s return for many years. So how come Chris Tucker never returned to the franchise and reprised the role? Could we at least hope for an appearance in the rumored next installment, Last Friday?
Well, last year, on Power 106 FM’s Nick Cannon Mornings, Ice Cube put the ball in Tucker’s court, saying, “It’s really about Chris Tucker making a commitment. He’s not gonna hold up the movie.” But recently, on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay, Tucker answered the question himself in a proper sit-down and said why.
“It’s one of those things… it was just a small movie,” Tucker said. “We filmed it in 20 days. I got about $10,000 for it or whatever; I didn’t care. I wanted the opportunity.”
Sharpe was stunned to hear that Tucker received so small an amount, especially when you consider that Tucker received $20 million for his appearance in Money Talks only two years later. But for Tucker, it was all love, less about the money and more about the art. “It allowed me to get into character. It wasn’t no big distractions like big movie sets. You got light people and sound people, and everybody wanna be a star. But that movie was just a camera and me and Cube on the porch. Magic came out of it, thank God.”
These comments are reminiscent of a standup set Tucker delivered a little over three years ago and joked, “Cube got mad cuz I didn’t wanna do part two. I told I ain’t doing it; I said no. He got mad. I told ‘You ain’t pay me for the first one, s**t.’ He gon’ give me some CDs and some weed. Hell nah. You better give me some money!”
But for what it’s worth, though, it looks like “Smokey” isn’t alone in how he felt. Although similarly grateful for the opportunity and the doors opened to a younger generation, John “Pops” Witherspoon echoed similar sentiments in 2018 when he sat down with DJ Vlad: “We got paid $5,000 a piece to do that movie… [Tucker] went with Jackie Chan to make Rush Hour and $20 million. I wouldn’t go back to Friday either.”
So it looks like Big Worm will have his emotions played with for a long time.
That Bali story and how they are now being deported just days later should be the clearest lesson to KEEP ya damn personal business off these apps.— Veteran Freshman - #PapaYuie (@yusufyuie) January 19, 2021
When she went on CH and said she wanted more Americans to move to Bali to “become a force” I knew then the Indonesian government needed to step in. Sis was moving with the spirit of Pizarro.— Mélian thee Maia (@MusingsHistory) January 19, 2021
“Here’s a thread of how easy it is to move to Bali.”— Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) January 19, 2021
Bali: pic.twitter.com/405gBUZ5as
RUSSEL SIMMONS watching those girls get deported as he hides out from his sexual harassment charges in Bali pic.twitter.com/bWKxrFBKLB— Papi HATHAWAY 🇯🇲 (@HeadcACE1906) January 19, 2021
Chile, Bali said and make sure you go when you leave 😭😭😭— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 19, 2021
the response to Bali is really showing western egotistical thinking. y’all are boiling down two people encouraging the travel , during a pandemic, to an island that doesn’t have the infrastructure to handle a mass outbreak to “don’t share your wins or joy on twitter”— nappy by nature 🌱 (@sailorfemme) January 19, 2021
The moral of the Bali story is: Don't stop your bag by trying to secure your bag because you will have to pack your bag.— Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) January 19, 2021
real g’s move to bali in silence— josh edwards (@joshuedwrds) January 19, 2021
bali officials when they saw those girls scissoring up in their treehouse pic.twitter.com/kVQCfmS652— 1 (@HPJArt) January 19, 2021
One minute youre living it up in Bali for 500 dollars a month then the next minute youre at the Newark airport eating a bag of Funyuns for dinner at 3am while you wait for the customs office to open in the morning so you can fill out your deportation paperwork.Wild turn of events— America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) January 19, 2021
Chick in Bali: “It’s because I’m LBGT.’— RONALD REAGAN’S BUNKMATE (@ToxiQ_PhoneBill) January 19, 2021
Bali govt: pic.twitter.com/MT3S9hxZHT
E-book girl: Bali is LGBT friendly. We found a safe haven, come through!— Haze (@GodSon83) January 19, 2021
The Indonesian Government: pic.twitter.com/8gRB17Nvv0
If you still think it's about racism, watch this black man who's been living in Bali talking about Kristen Gray issue pic.twitter.com/a2Hwch8Kss— Stacia :) (@StaceandSpace) January 19, 2021
Those girls were even trying to help sneak other Americans into Bali & bypassing COVID guidelines & restrictions??? & Y’all had the nerve to call it anti-Blackness & misogynoir??Despite the Black locals saying “this is dangerous”. Lolol. pic.twitter.com/QGv5sF1HGe— Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) January 19, 2021
She bought one way ticket to Bali and get free ticket home. She should add this part in her e-book https://t.co/7Oolvbk8EP— Gal Zulaikha (@JVLEHA) January 19, 2021
all imma say about the end result of that bali situation pic.twitter.com/fU9TLg3KAQ— dijahsb (@DijahSB) January 19, 2021
that Bali story escalated quicklyyyy pic.twitter.com/6jCDZLxGSa— Aley, The Writer. (@yagirlaley) January 19, 2021
Twitter: I hate America I can’t wait to move.— B (@undftdb) January 17, 2021
Girl on Twitter: I’ve moved to Bali from America and been living my best life.
Twitter: have you thought about how the locals make 4x less as and don’t get to live the same lifestyle as you? pic.twitter.com/LRHndoIXpK
