Mix It Up ATL: DJ Hershey On How Strip Clubs Controlled ATL Music Scene

Legendary Atlanta DJ Hershey dishes on how mixtapes took over Atlanta, strip clubs dominating the music scene, the way Gangsta Grillz started, BMF and more! He also gives never before heard stories with rappers he’s helped break including 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Future, and Jeezy before they were famous.

