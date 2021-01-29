Legendary Atlanta DJ Hershey dishes on how mixtapes took over Atlanta, strip clubs dominating the music scene, the way Gangsta Grillz started, BMF and more! He also gives never before heard stories with rappers he’s helped break including 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Future, and Jeezy before they were famous.

Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station For Hip Hop & R&B Hot 107.9

SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/egTUFC

Hot-107.9 Website: https://goo.gl/qL5gCY

TWITTER: https://goo.gl/gJUfFR

FACEBOOK: https://goo.gl/94pTMv

INSTAGRAM: https://goo.gl/wzxQgA

Mix It Up ATL: DJ Hershey On How Strip Clubs Controlled ATL Music Scene was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: