Blue Ivy’s resume is quite impressive for a nine-year-old. The oldest Carter child has a BET Award, NAACP Image Award and Grammy nomination under her belt. On top of being the voice of Matthew A. Cherry’s “Hair Love,” you can add youth makeup extraordinaire to the list.

Blue showed off her artistry skills by beating her grandmother’s face, which Mama Tina shared on Instagram.

“My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today,” she wrote on social media. “She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees .”

Blue is clearly following in her mother’s footsteps because a multi-hyphenate star at such a young age. In a 2010 interview with Elle, circa the release of her album Sasha Fierce, Beyonce revealed she does her own makeup.

“It’s a way of getting into the zone—it’s part of becoming Sasha Fierce. I’m able to sit down for an hour and play around with makeup, which I find really relaxing and fun. Before a tour, I have my makeup artist design a look for me—she draws it on paper to show me where to put everything,”

We’re sure Blue picked up some tips between her mom who does everything and grandmother who was a popular hair dresses in Houston when Beyonce was still dancing in their living. Mama Tina still trims Beyonce’s hair to this day (as we saw in a video of Mama Tina showing off Bey’s length).

I mea what else do you expect from the daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z. She will be a master of all.

Blue Ivy Did Mama Tina's Makeup And We're Ready For Her Booking Info

