Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH Playlist 1.29.21

Peace, party people. We’re back with the latest edition of our CRT FRSH playlist, which spans the ENTIRE culture and not just what some might expect. As usual, these are songs we’re legitimately enjoying and there’s no one style or sound featured.

This week, we open out the CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist with Madlib’s “Dirtknock” from his incredibly ill Sound Ancestors album, arranged by the great Four Tet. We also got joints from DMV giant Wale, Nyck Caution alongside his Pro Era bro Joey BadA$$ (Salute the 47), Russ and Lil Baby, Lil Durk and the late, great King Von, and more.

We also made sure the ladies got some shine with Flo Milli’s “Roaring 20s” banging in our ear right now, and the title couldn’t be more appropriate given the stock market gold rush that’s been going down this week. Saweetie and Doja Cat do their thing on “Best Friend,” and the unavoidable “Throat Baby” remix from BRS Kash featuring DaBaby and City Girls is also present.

Taking it to the introspective side of things, Navy Blue, who dropped one of our favorite albums in 2020 in Àdá Irin followed up that excellent record with Song of Sage: Post Panic! last month, with the legend Yasiin Bey blessing the masses with a verse. Hopefully, this means we’ll get that long-awaited Blackstar album with Madlib on the boards sooner than later.

Overlooked wordsmiths such as Jamal Gasol, Akai Solo, Flee Lord, and Hus Kingpin are also featured on this chunky playlist.

Check it out below and share it out if you’re digging it.

Artists, if you want to submit NEW joints (we’re talking at least no more than three months out) for consideration, let us know!

