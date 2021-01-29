Levi’s Taps Naomi Osaka, Jaden Smith + More for “Beauty Of Becoming” Campaign

Naomi Osaka continues to dominate on the tennis court and off of it.

The tennis star’s latest endorsement comes from everyone’s favorite legacy denim brand, Levi’s. In honor of Black History Month, Levi’s connected with filmmaker Oge Egbuonu to shed some light on today’s icons– athletes, musicians, and those in the fashion industry for a series entitled Beauty Of Becoming.

“I took inspiration for this collaboration from the many people I’ve spoken to over the last few months who were searching for ways to become more of themselves during this transformative moment in history,” Egbuonu said. “I realized no one is born a hero….Everyone, no matter their background, must evolve through a process of becoming.”

The videos will feature stars in their own right like the founder of the clothing brand No Vacancy Inn, Tremaine Emory; Willow Smith will be honoring Women’s History Month, while her brother Jaden will focus on sustainability and environmental justice, as well as designer Melody Ehsani and stylist Karla Welch. And, of course, Osaka’s episode will be the first to drop.

You can peep the teaser video to the entire project — all shot by the talented Shaniqwa Jarvis– below:

The Female Athlete Of The Year is proving that she’s got some fashion chops. Aside from Levi’s, she’s also got partnerships with Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer, and Nike. So it makes sense that while in a recent conversation with PEOPLE, she admitted that in the future, she’d like to create her own clothing line.

“I’d like to start my own brand one day, probably together with my sister, but for now, I’m loving collab’ing with some great designers and learning the craft and the business,” she said.

