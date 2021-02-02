CLOSE
Food & Drink
HomeFood & DrinkFood

Old Bay Hot Sauce Back In Stores

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Old Bay Hot Sauce

Source: McCormick / McCormick

Old Bay hot sauce has returned to store shelves one year after its debut.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“When you love something so much, you make it permanent,” McCormick & Co. Inc. said in a statement. “The new Chesapeake staple is perfect for dishes of all sorts — wings, chili, burgers, bloody Marys, crab dip and more.”

You can check where to find the hot sauce near you here or you can buy it online by clicking here.

See Also: Old Bay Hot Sauce Sells Out in 1 Hour, McCormick Promises to Restock

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Old Bay Hot Sauce Back In Stores  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Karl-Anthony Towns Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated January 2021)
Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves
98 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close