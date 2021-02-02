Macklemore’s White Guilt When He Won Grammy Over Kendrick Lamar Led To Drug Abuse

History has shown us that The Grammys doesn’t reflect nor truly represent our culture. One of their biggest gaffes apparently caused one performer to turn to illegal substances.

As spotted on AllHipHop.com Macklemore was a recent guest on Talib Kweli’s People’s Party show. The two discussed his meteoric rise in 2012 with the release of The Heist with Ryan Lewis. The album would go on to put his name on the map via the crossover single “Thrift Shop”.

Naturally, his Grammy Award win for Best Rap Album over Kendrick Lamar’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D City in 2014 came up during the conversation. To hear the Seattle native tell it, the win was a bigger curse than it was a gift.

“It wasn’t just the Grammys that we won. We won every f***ing thing,” Macklemore said. “There was a big conversation around whether we should be in the Best Rap Album category, and I’m like, ‘What the f***? Do I not rap? Is this not a Rap album?’ I get that there are Pop sensibilities. I get that there are unapologetic Pop moments. But is ‘Jimmy Iovine’ not a rap song?’ Is ‘Make The Money’ not a rap song?’”

The “Same Love” rapper went on to say things got rough for him when he was music’s new media darling.

“At the time, I’m like, ‘This sh*t makes no sense.’ But I get it because it crossed over, right? It’s gotten bigger than I could ever contain. That’s the weird thing about ‘blowing up’ – it doesn’t become yours anymore, it’s the world’s. It felt like that, so that was a difficult time for me.”

Macklemore then revealed he turned to drugs to cope with rising fame and wished he had a “spiritual foundation” at that time.

