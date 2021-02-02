Lamar Odom Reflects On Kobe Bryant’s Impact & Guarantees Victory In Upcoming Celeb Boxing Match

Lamar Odom is the latest athlete to step in the ring for an upcoming ‘Celebrity Boxing’ match, and he shares with The Morning Hustle​ why he won’t end up like Nate Robinson did. He also touches on the drama with his ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr, his road to recovery, and the impact Kobe Bryant had on his life a year after his tragic passing.

