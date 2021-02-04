George M. Johnson & Dyllón Burnside Talks Dramatic All Star Reading of “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”

Best selling author of “All Boys Aren’t Blue” George M. Johnson and “Pose” star Dyllón Burnside stopped by the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry to talk about the Dramatic reading of “All Boys Aren’t Blue.” This virtual event starring Jenifer Lewis (“Black-ish”), Bernard David Jones (“The Mayor”) and Thomas Hobson (“Sherman’s Showcase”) will be a filmed dramatic reading of three chapters of the book. This filmed reading taking place in support of the National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on February 7, 2021 with the theme of “Stigma Gotta Go.”

Leah talked to George and Dyllón about the production and the stigma behind HIV/AIDS in the black community. George also gave me a little Lemonade about teaming up with Gabrielle Union’s Production company to start the TV adaptation of his book. We also got into bridging the gap between the LGBTQ+ community and the church. Grab your invite for FREE 99 Here.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: