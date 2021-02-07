What She Wore: Jazmine Sullivan at The Super Bowl

Jazmine Sullivan sang the star-spangled banner at the 55th Super Bowl wearing a suit with accessories from Area.
The good news is if you loved Jazmine’s look it’s available to purchase from Area’s ready-to-wear 2021 collection. The Corset blazer dress retails for $1,550 paired with the Crystal Stretched Track Pant that retails for $550, and accessorized with the Crystal Hairpiece listed on their site for $450,
Area has dressed many celebs like Billie Eilish, Zendaya, Indya Moore, Tiffany Pollard, and more!
Watch her performance here
The Latest:
