Telfar’s Latest Restock Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift– But Copping It Won’t Be Easy

There’s good news and there’s bad news.

The good news is that Telfar dropped the Bubblegum pink colorway of his infamous shopping bag just in time for Valentine’s day. But the bad news is, just like anything that drops on the SNKRS App on Saturday morning, everything sold out minutes after the drop. And that includes all three sizes– the small one will run you $150, the medium is $202, and the large for $257.

You could always hit the secondary market and pay a hefty premium to cop your girl the perfect gift, but Telfar wants to make sure as few people take that route as possible. Unlike most brands, Telfar has made a concerted effort to halt the use of bots and rising resell prices by making sure he’s always got a new product and restocks on the horizon. And since the bags have become very sought after as the summer and fall’s most have affordable accessory. If you currently check out the site, every single bag in every single size is sold out, including black, white, gold, tan, oxblood, cream, navy, yellow, dark olive, grey, pool blue, red, orange, chocolate, bronze, and the list goes on.

But per usual, Twitter users were happy to share that they were finally able to cop the pink bag or upset that they took an L. Peep how they reacted to their purchases below.

