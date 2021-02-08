These Last Minute Tech-Inspired Valentine’s Day Gifts Will Keep You Out of The Dog House

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and if you’re hard-pressed trying to find the perfect gift for techie bae, we have some gift ideas for you.

When it comes to pleasing techie bae, a gift card to Savage x Fenty, perfume, chocolate, and flowers are cool but won’t blow her socks off like a piece of new technology would. Narrowing down that perfect Valentine’s Day gift could be difficult, but don’t worry, we got some ideas for you that should make you the hero on the annual day dedicated to love.

Xbox Valentine’s Day Kit

The gift of gaming is always in season, but why not show your boo how much you love her with this exclusive Xbox Valentine’s Day Kit. The kit features the new Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red, which launches on Feb.9 for $64.99, and a code for 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will complement her Xbox Series S|X console or Xbox One if you weren’t able to get your hands on Microsoft next-gen console. It’s the perfect gift for the gamer in your life or yourself because there is nothing wrong with some self-love.

Move fast, becuase this kit will sell out very quickly, you can purchase one of the controllers here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

If your boo happens to be someone who is not tethered to Apple’s iPhone, then Samsung’s hip and trendy Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. The latest model is now 5G ready and comes with these cool features:

Use the Cover Display as a Selfie Viewfinder: Users can capture amazing selfies whenever the mood strikes by double-tapping the fingerprint sensor when the device is folded to turn the cover display into a selfie viewfinder.

Launch Multi-Window Mode Quickly: The Galaxy Z Flip makes multitasking simpler. Users can run apps in Multi Window mode by opening them from the Multi-Window Tray, which can be accessed by swiping the right side of the display.

The Galaxy Z Flip makes multitasking simpler. Users can run apps in Multi Window mode by opening them from the Multi-Window Tray, which can be accessed by swiping the right side of the display. One-handed Mode: Simply double tap on the home button or swipe down in the center of the bottom edge, and one-handed mode will temporarily scale down the display size so users can reach everything on the main display with only one hand.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G also has a new price and is $250 cheaper. You can order one by heading here.

Oculus Quest 2

Virtual reality is becoming all the rage, plus being that we can’t go anywhere thanks to rona, the Oculus Quest 2 is your passport as well as your ticket to events. Want to sit courtside at an NBA game? Get that movie theater feel while watching a film? Or attend a virtual concert by your favorite singer or band? The Oculus Quest 2 can take you to all of those events.

You can scoop one up at Best Buy, starting at $299.99.

Skullcandy Indy ANC in Feisty Pink

Earbuds are essential, especially when navigating the streets, lock in during those Zoom meetings, or letting you enjoy your tunes while you get your workout in. Skullcandy’s Indy ANC in Feisty Pink is the perfect gift for her, and come right on time for Valentine’s Day.

The earbuds are part of the company’s Mood Boost campaign, and the limited bundle costs $129.99 on Skullcandy’s website.

Canon IVY CLIQ2 and IVY CLIQ+2

When the world opens back up, she will need a camera that can capture the moments from the link-ups that were put on hold due to the pandemic and instantly shared with friends. Canon’s pocket-sized instant camera printer, the IVY CLIQ2, and IVY CLIQ+2 allow you to take pictures and print them out, and the best part is that every print is a sticker.

Both cameras are readily available at Best Buy at new low prices. The CLIQ2 costs $79.99, and the CLIQ+2 will only run you $129.99.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Photo: Westend61 / Getty

