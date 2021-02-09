Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael B. Jordan And Roc Nation Working On Muhammad Ali Series

Michael B. Jordan And Roc Nation Working On Muhammad Ali Series

Michael B. Jordan is working on a new limited series about the legendary late boxing legend, Muhammad Ali. The project is set to air on Amazon and will be produced by Roc Nation.

Jordan made it clear that he’s not playing the role of Ali but instead on a mission to give a more in depth 360-degree view of who the boxing champion was.

“People know Muhammad Ali from his boxing days, but this is an opportunity to go beyond the ring, and more into the man. It’s going to give more of a 360-degree view of who he was. And no, I’m not playing that guy, I can say that for sure, and we are still in early stages here and can’t say too much. We are still putting the pieces together, but it feels like something to look forward to in the future.”

Casanova Loses Video Visitation For #JunebugChallenge

Casanova has gotten himself into a little more trouble. You might have seen him as you scrolled down your timeline participating in the latest Tik Tok #Junebugchallenge live from jail.

The Brooklyn rapper, real name Casell Senior, currently awaiting trial in Westchester County Jail in NYC, had an unnamed female friend record him during a recent video visitation. Unfortunately, recording videos and taking pictures during a video visitation is prohibited by the facility and as a result, Casanova has lost his video visitation privileges.

The ‘Don’t Run’ rapper put together a $2.5 Million bail package for release but a judge ruled him too dangerous for the public on January 28th.