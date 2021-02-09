Halle Berry Hits Back at Those Who Said She Can’t Keep a Man!

Halle Berry is one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of all-time. She’s also a Cleveland-area native who made it big as we watched do so along the way from the beginning.
Of course, she has had an interesting personal life along the way that has been as interesting as her on-screen performances.
That’s lead to social media users commenting on her romantic past on a recent Instagram post from Berry with a graphic reading “Women don’t owe you shit” followed by the caption “& that’s on mary had a little lamb.”
The haters seemed to be having fun trying to break the Academy Award winner’s spirit.
From Complex:
“Says the women who can’t keep a man,” read one foolish comment.
“Who says i wanna keep the wrong man? Cuz….i don’t,” the Oscar-winner replied.
To another commenter she said, “who said i wanted to keep them? i’m all about living your best life. if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”
Never underestimate Berry when it comes to being strong and clapping back at those trolls.
Here’s the responses that were posted in IG:
Berry wasn’t done firing back at the haters. She said those scrubs in her life “had trouble keeping up with her” and she wasn’t staying “in a bad relationship for the sake of it.”
This is why we love her so much!!!
Click here to read more.
me whenever Halle Berry references BAPS pic.twitter.com/LBAN56QqHc— 🥸 (@JustSomeLuhBoi) August 28, 2020
This actually made me laugh...hard to do with all that’s happening in the world— All Things Serena (@all_serena) August 28, 2020
Beautiful in and out ✅ 🥰— Klo_Tips (@KloTips) August 27, 2020
You look 25 still. Amazing!! God Bless.🙏👋— Michael Dineen (@michaeldineen58) August 27, 2020
Where do I collect my number to queue up and then be able to say: "How beautiful you are!"? 😍❤💓😘— Pierpaolo Borrelli (@PierpaoloBorrel) August 27, 2020
Jesus Christ @halleberry there is no one more beautiful than you on this earth. Thank you for sharing.— Bob Williams (@BWauthor) August 27, 2020
😍 stil looking good better then the young ones— eldridson maria (@eldridson) August 27, 2020
Damn.........I mean ......Damn ........You so fine I’m speechless— Don McDowell (@DonMcDowell20) August 28, 2020
You get more stunning with every passing year.— hmmmmm (@GeorgeWMassey2) August 27, 2020
