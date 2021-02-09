Join host comedian Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul at the Virtual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 Valentine’s Comedy Show happening right here on BlackAmericaWeb.com this Friday, February 12th at 8/7c!

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

WATCH: Virtual Comedy Show With Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul & More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: