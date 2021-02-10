Mielle Organics Announces Megan Thee Stallion as First Global Ambassador

It’s been more than a Hot Girl Summer for Megan Thee Stallion! Off the heals of a new single, and her hottie bootcamp, the award-winning rapper has become the brand ambassador for Black-owned hair care and beauty brand, Mielle Organics.

Mielle Organics is a global brand that takes great pride in empowering communities of color. Founded in 2014 by CEO Monique Rodriguez and COO Melvin Rodriguez, their mission is to create products that promote healthy hair and flawless skin. Through philanthropic measures, the brand is also heavily invested in providing resources that speak to businesses, education, family and community.

“Mielle has seen phenomenal growth in many key categories and the addition of Megan Thee Stallion as our global ambassador will further fuel our continued expansion and reshape the beauty industry. We are excited to partner with the leading female rapper to realize our global trajectory and to pursue new avenues of engagement that will bring new customers to our products,” says CEO Monique Rodriguez. “By teaming with Megan, we are well positioned to explore and expand our product lines to continue to meet the needs of our clients,” added COO Melvin Rodriguez.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Megan promoted Mielle Organics and said the brand the will lead her natural hair journey. She wrote, “Real HEALTHY GIRL shit sooo y’all know I’m on a overall health journey and I’ve been pretty up close and personal with my day to day routines ! I asked the hotties to tag me in some black owned hair care products I could use for my natural hair and I’m excited to announce I’m going on my natural hair journey with @mielleorganics by @exquisitemo Comment some things you wanna see during my #hotgirlhairjourney #mielleorganics”

In a statement, she also said, “I’m excited to represent a global hair care brand that is Black-owned and women led. It’s an incredible feeling to become an ambassador for a beauty brand that uplifts women to stand in their natural beauty.”

Megan’s mission to make every woman feel heard, whole, safe, and seen directly aligns with Mielle Organics, and that’s what makes this partnership golden. Both aim to expose the beauty of a woman in a way that’s true and unapologetic. I’m excited to see their plan of dominating the hair industry. What do you think? Do you like Megan Thee Stallion as Mielle Organics first ever global brand ambassador?

Mielle Organics Announces Megan Thee Stallion as First Global Ambassador was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

