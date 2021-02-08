Win a $50 Uber Eats gift card courtesy of Hip Hop Uncovered on FX. The six-part documentary series reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre. Hip Hop Uncovered premieres Friday, February 12th at 9pm on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

From executive producer Malcolm Spellman and OscarÂ® and EmmyÂ®-winning production company Lightbox, comes Hip Hop Uncovered, an examination of a dying breed of power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop. Set against 40 years of music history, this six-part documentary series takes a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it. Instead of telling the story of hip hop from the top down, Hip Hop Uncovered tells the story from the streets up, as it reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre. Hip Hop Uncovered is executive produced by Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn from Lightbox along with Malcolm Spellman, Rashidi Natara Harper, Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy “JimBob” Chris, Douglas Banker and BJ Levin, and is co-executive produced by Stephen Neely. Harper is also a director for the series.

