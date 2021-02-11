CLOSE
Sneakerheads Left Fuming After Marcus Jordan & Trophy Room’s Air Jordan 1 Release Debacle

It really shouldn't be this hard to buy sneakers.

Marcus Jordan & Tropy Room's Air Jordan 1 Release Was An Absolute Mess

Nike’s SNKRS app wasn’t the only bad guy this time around. Sneakerheads were left fuming after Marcus Jordan and Trophy Room’s tragic Air Jordan 1 release.

The collaboration between Marcus Jordan’s sneaker store and his dad’s Jordan Brand had sneaker enthusiasts foaming at the month and understandably so. The Air Jordan 1 is regarded as one of, if not the best silhouette out of all of his Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers, and this collaboration is top tier.

The sneakers are a marvel to look at, putting a unique spin on the beloved Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” colorway. The kicks pay homage to Jordan’s dad by reflecting when his teammates tried to allegedly “freeze him out” during his All-Star Game debut back in 1985. Details like blue laces and frost glaze over the shoe, and stars located on the bottom of the translucent outsole touch on that moment.

Expectations were already through the roof, being that Jordan’s other Trophy Room collaborations with Jordan Brand, the  Trophy Room x Air Jordan 4, and a Trophy Room x Air Jordan 5 did extremely well, so you would think they would be prepared for the wave of sneakerheads trying to cop a pair, but unfortunately, that was not the case.

Initially, 12,000 pairs of the Freeze Out” Air Jordan 1 were going to be raffled off via Trophy Room’s website. In a frantic rush to secure a pair of the limited kicks, sneakerheads crashed the store’s website.

Trophy Room decided to move the raffle to an email-based format, and that also didn’t work very well due to the store’s email being quickly overloaded. Some pairs of the kicks did find their way onto SNKRS, but you already know that also was the purest of jigs.

While it was an admirable attempt to get the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 into the hands of actually sneaker fans, it still turned out to be one gigantic mess. You can see from the reactions below.

Photo: Nike / Trophy Room Air Jordan 1

Sneakerheads Left Fuming After Marcus Jordan & Trophy Room’s Air Jordan 1 Release Debacle  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

