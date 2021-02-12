CLOSE
JJ Watt Released By Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

JJ Watt, the Houston Texans all-time leader in sacks and a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was released by the team on Friday (February 12), ending the tenure of the greatest defensive player in franchise history.

Watt released a video on Twitter stating he asked for his release and spoke directly with the McNair family in order to secure it.

